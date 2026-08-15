BDH Industries standalone net profit rises 48.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.19% to Rs 22.38 crore

Net profit of BDH Industries rose 48.63% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.19% to Rs 22.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.22.3818.6215.4611.393.902.663.692.442.721.83

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