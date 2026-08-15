BDH Industries standalone net profit rises 48.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.19% to Rs 22.38 croreNet profit of BDH Industries rose 48.63% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.19% to Rs 22.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.3818.62 20 OPM %15.4611.39 -PBDT3.902.66 47 PBT3.692.44 51 NP2.721.83 49
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