Beardsell consolidated net profit declines 22.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.96% to Rs 72.20 croreNet profit of Beardsell declined 22.07% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.96% to Rs 72.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales72.2065.66 10 OPM %5.908.42 -PBDT4.195.16 -19 PBT2.293.43 -33 NP2.262.90 -22
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