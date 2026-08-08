Beardsell consolidated net profit declines 22.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.96% to Rs 72.20 crore

Net profit of Beardsell declined 22.07% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.96% to Rs 72.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.72.2065.665.908.424.195.162.293.432.262.90

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