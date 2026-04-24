IT shares witnessed selling pressure for third straight trading session.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 819.40 points or 1.06% to 76,844.60. The Nifty 50 index slumped 218.85 points or 0.91% to 23,954.20.
The broader market outperformed the frontliner indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.64% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index dropped 0.78%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,197 shares rose and 2,466 shares fell. A total of 218 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.80% to 19.30.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement jumped 63 cents or 0.60% to $105.70 a barrel.
Earnings Today:
Reliance Industries (down 0.35%), Shriram Finance(down 0.57%), IndusInd Bank(down 0.89%), Adani Green Energy(down 2.29%), Can Fin Homes(down 1.06%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation(down 0.08%), DCB Bank(down 1.33%), Hindustan Zinc(up 0.75%), Lodha Developers(down 0.37%), L&T Finance(up 0.67%), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services(down 0.30%), Mangalore Refinery (up 2.41%), Supreme Petrochem(down 2.21%), Tanla Platforms(down 2.95%), and Zensar Technologies(down 1.33%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index declined 3.40% to 29,099.40. The index tumbled 8.29% in the three consecutive trading sessions.
LTM (down 4.9%), HCL Technologies (down 4.3%), Infosys (down 3.97%), Coforge (down 3.33%) and Mphasis (down 3.18%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.89%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.45%), Persistent Systems (down 2.16%), Wipro (down 1.71%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.02%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Atul Auto gained 6.03% after the company entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Exponent Energy to manufacture and supply 15,000 electric three-wheelers integrated with the latter's battery system and powertrain.
UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC) tumbled 5.21% after the AMC reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 67 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 87 crore in Q4 FY25.
Cyient declined 1.85% after the company reported a 32.61% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.5 crore despite a 3.94% rise in total income to Rs 1,953.5 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26.
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