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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.14% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
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Sales rise 32.48% to Rs 374.71 crore

Net profit of Beekay Steel Industries rose 22.14% to Rs 38.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.48% to Rs 374.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 282.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales374.71282.84 32 OPM %10.846.28 -PBDT57.8944.51 30 PBT47.1635.67 32 NP38.0731.17 22

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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