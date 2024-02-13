Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 54.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 7.56% to Rs 230.16 crore

Net profit of Beekay Steel Industries rose 54.90% to Rs 26.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 17.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.56% to Rs 230.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 248.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.230.16248.9715.1510.5640.6528.7834.7323.0026.3817.03

