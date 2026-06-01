Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Befound Movement reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Befound Movement reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:46 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 12.00% to Rs 1.10 crore

Net loss of Befound Movement reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.00% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 89.66% to Rs 2.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.101.25 -12 2.751.45 90 OPM %-20.9140.00 -1.822.76 - PBDT-0.230.50 PL 0.050.04 25 PBT-0.230.50 PL 0.040.03 33 NP-0.240.51 PL 0.010.03 -67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pulsar International reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.77 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Winsome Breweries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.77 crore in the March 2026 quarter

One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 65.36% in the March 2026 quarter

CCME Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

K S Oils reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.92 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story