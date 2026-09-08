Behari Lal Engineering standalone net profit rises 24.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.03% to Rs 151.67 croreNet profit of Behari Lal Engineering rose 24.45% to Rs 19.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.03% to Rs 151.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 128.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales151.67128.50 18 OPM %18.1717.79 -PBDT29.3023.75 23 PBT25.7520.94 23 NP19.1915.42 24
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