Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Behari Lal Engineering standalone net profit rises 24.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Behari Lal Engineering standalone net profit rises 24.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 18.03% to Rs 151.67 crore

Net profit of Behari Lal Engineering rose 24.45% to Rs 19.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.03% to Rs 151.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 128.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales151.67128.50 18 OPM %18.1717.79 -PBDT29.3023.75 23 PBT25.7520.94 23 NP19.1915.42 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty set for cautious open as Middle East tensions lift oil prices

Stock Alert: Swiggy, Shiprocket, Neuland Lab, PNB Housing Finance

Equitas SFB appoints Sivaraman K as Head of Operations

Shalibhadra Finance forays into used commercial vehicle financing

Aarti Industries commissions Phase 1 of its Zone IV project at Jhagadia, Gujarat

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchVodafone Idea ShareAir India SafetyNSE IPO GMPNepal FloodSwiggy 24x7 HelplineCrypto vs Gold vs StocksDelhi Building Collapse Updates

First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Next Story