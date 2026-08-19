Bharat Electronics (BEL) announced that its board has approved the appointment of Pratha Pratim Pathak as independent director for period of three years with effect from 18 August 2026.

Pathak is the promoter and managing director of Fresh Air Waste Management Services and a director of Forcetech Energy. He has experience in biomedical and hazardous waste management and has expanded his entrepreneurial ventures into plastic waste recycling through Forcetech Engineering.

His businesses have supported healthcare institutions in hazardous waste management, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, he ventured into plastic waste recycling with the establishment of a recycling facility focused on sustainable waste management.