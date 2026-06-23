Bharat Electronics (BEL) announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 1,081 crore since its last disclosure on 25 May 2026.

The company said the major orders include communication equipment, radars, CBRN protection systems, seekers, avionics, upgrades, spares, services and other related equipment.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force. The company reported a 4.61% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,225.22 crore on an 11.74% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 10,224.43 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.