BEL bags Rs 1,251-cr defence contract to supply indigenous GBMES system to Indian Army

Bharat Electronics (BEL) said that it has signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence worth Rs 1,251 crore for the supply of the Ground Based Multi Sensor Electronic Support Measure (GBMES) system to the Indian Army.

The GBMES is a fully indigenous, state-of-the-art system designed and developed by DLRL Hyderabad and manufactured by BEL. The networked intelligence platform is capable of detecting, classifying, and locating all types of radars, while also intercepting and analysing communication signals.

The system is aimed at significantly enhancing situational awareness and strengthening the countrys air defence capabilities.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.