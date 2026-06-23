Belding India forms JV with HD Fabcon to foray into renewable energy domain

Belding India said that it has incorporated a subsidiary company namely Belding HD India in joint venture with HD Fabcon, with shareholding structure of 55% and 45%, respectively.

The incorporated entity belongs to the battery energy storage system and renewable energy industry.

The joint venture will leverage the business development and market access capabilities of HD Fabcon together with the execution, operational, project management, and manufacturing capabilities of Belding India and its group entities.

The entity shall primarily focus on identifying, securing, executing, and managing projects across the sectors, with an emphasis on developing scalable business opportunities, large projects and long-term strategic customer relationships.