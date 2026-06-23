Belding India has incorporated a subsidiary company named, Belding HD India in joint venture with HD Fabcon. Belding India will hold 55% stake in the new company.

The joint venture will leverage the business development and market access capabilities of HD Fabcon together with the execution, operational, project management, and manufacturing capabilities of Belding India and its group entities.

The entity shall primarily focus on identifying, securing, executing, and managing projects across the sectors, with an emphasis on developing scalable business opportunities, large projects and long-term strategic customer relationships.