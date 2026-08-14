Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit declines 45.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.40% to Rs 119.94 croreNet profit of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail declined 45.96% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.40% to Rs 119.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales119.9489.91 33 OPM %4.948.22 -PBDT4.767.22 -34 PBT3.416.30 -46 NP2.544.70 -46
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