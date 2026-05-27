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Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit rises 5.30% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 27.07% to Rs 110.65 crore

Net profit of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail rose 5.30% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.07% to Rs 110.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.41% to Rs 20.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.47% to Rs 416.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 348.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales110.6587.08 27 416.40348.55 19 OPM %7.117.07 -8.058.22 - PBDT7.466.06 23 31.4624.23 30 PBT6.165.25 17 27.1421.29 27 NP4.574.34 5 20.1315.80 27

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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