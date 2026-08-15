Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Belrise Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Belrise Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:43 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 12.57% to Rs 2546.47 crore

Net profit of Belrise Industries rose 8.95% to Rs 121.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 111.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.57% to Rs 2546.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2262.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2546.472262.21 13 OPM %11.5212.40 -PBDT265.16229.53 16 PBT166.38139.52 19 NP121.67111.68 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cambridge Technology Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 1100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Spice Lounge Food Works reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.81 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility consolidated net profit declines 84.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Brightcom Group consolidated net profit rises 24.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Rodium Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:42 AM IST

Next Story