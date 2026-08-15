Belrise Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.57% to Rs 2546.47 crore

Net profit of Belrise Industries rose 8.95% to Rs 121.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 111.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.57% to Rs 2546.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2262.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2546.472262.2111.5212.40265.16229.53166.38139.52121.67111.68

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