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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 88.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 88.89% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 33.05% to Rs 15.58 crore

Net profit of Bemco Hydraulics rose 88.89% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.05% to Rs 15.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.5811.71 33 OPM %21.1218.79 -PBDT4.152.27 83 PBT3.791.90 99 NP2.721.44 89

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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