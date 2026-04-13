BEML said it has secured an export order worth $36.38 million from the Middle East region for the supply of heavy earth moving equipment.

The equipment will be deployed for infrastructure development applications, the company said in a regulatory filing.

With this order, BEMLs total international order book has reached approximately $106.95 million.

The development underscores the companys growing presence in overseas markets and strengthens its position in the global infrastructure equipment segment.

BEML is a multi-technology Schedule A company under the Ministry of Defence, operating across three verticalsdefence & aerospace, mining & construction, and rail & metro. As of 31 March 2026, the Government of India held a 54.03% stake in the company.