Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML bags $36.38 million export order from Middle East

BEML said it has secured an export order worth $36.38 million from the Middle East region for the supply of heavy earth moving equipment.

The equipment will be deployed for infrastructure development applications, the company said in a regulatory filing.

With this order, BEMLs total international order book has reached approximately $106.95 million.

The development underscores the companys growing presence in overseas markets and strengthens its position in the global infrastructure equipment segment.

BEML is a multi-technology Schedule A company under the Ministry of Defence, operating across three verticalsdefence & aerospace, mining & construction, and rail & metro. As of 31 March 2026, the Government of India held a 54.03% stake in the company.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 22.38 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 24.41 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 23.69% year-on-year to Rs 1,083.27 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Shares of BEML rose 0.78% to end at Rs 1,632.80 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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