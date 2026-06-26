BEML bags export contract for supplying $5.35 million from Middle East

BEML said that it has received an additional export order valued at approximately $5.35 million from the Middle East region for the supply of heavy earth moving equipment for infrastructure development applications.

In April this year, the company had bagged a contract worth $36.38 million from the Middle East region for the supply of heavy earth moving equipment.

Consequent to the receipt of the aforesaid additional order, the aggregate value of the order received under the said contract enhanced from $36.38 million to approximately $41.73 million.

"BEMLs total international order bookings as on date stands at approximately $112.35 million, the company stated.

BEML is a multi-technology Schedule A company under the Ministry of Defence, operating across three verticalsdefence & aerospace, mining & construction, and rail & metro. As of 31 March 2026, the Government of India held a 54.03% stake in the company. The companys consolidated net profit declined 37.46% to Rs 179.82 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 287.55 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 8.57% YoY to Rs 1,794.17 crore in Q4 FY26. The scrip shed 0.18% to end at Rs 1748.80 on the BSE on Thursday. The Indian stock market is shut today, 26 June 2026 for Muharram.