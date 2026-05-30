BEML consolidated net profit declines 37.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.57% to Rs 1794.17 crore

Net profit of BEML declined 37.47% to Rs 179.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 287.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.57% to Rs 1794.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1652.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.67% to Rs 141.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 292.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.16% to Rs 4350.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4022.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.