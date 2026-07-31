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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML Land Assets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the June 2026 quarter

BEML Land Assets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 2:52 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.98 crore

Net Loss of BEML Land Assets reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.980 0 OPM %67.350 -PBDT0.38-2.72 LP PBT0.36-2.74 LP NP-0.47-2.74 83

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

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