BEML tumbled 5.56% to Rs 1,730.45 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 37.46% to Rs 179.82 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 287.55 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 8.57% YoY to Rs 1,794.17 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 37.96% YoY to Rs 244.95 crore in Q4 FY26. EBITDA stood at Rs 281.33 crore, while interest cost reduced by 16.43% to Rs 45.39 crore.

During the quarter, the companys opening order book stood at Rs 16,349 crore. BEML secured fresh orders worth Rs 1,246 crore and executed orders worth Rs 1,699 crore.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit plunged 51.68% to Rs 141.36 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 292.52 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations rose 8.16% to Rs 4,350.53 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 4,022.22 crore in FY25.

The company recorded its highest-ever Value of Production (VOP) of Rs 4, 239 crore in FY26, up by 8.58% YoY. As on 31st March 2026, the order book stood at Rs 15,896 crore. Capex reached an all-time high of Rs 379 crore, including CWIP of Rs 191 crore. R&D investment increased by 150% to Rs 251 crore. R&D spend rose to 6.25% of revenue as against 2.57% in the previous year. Meanwhile, the companys board declared the 2nd interim dividend of Rs 2.30 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each and recommended final dividend of Rs 0.55 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each. The company has fixed Friday, 05.06.2026 as the record date for 2nd interim dividend.