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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML receives order worth USD 6.65M from Mauritius

For supply of BE220G hydraulic excavators

BEML has received an order valued at USD 6.65 million from Mauritius for the supply of BE220G hydraulic excavators for deployment across key African markets, including Liberia, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ce d'Ivoire and neighboring countries.

The order will be executed in phases, commencing with pilot deployment in Sierra Leone.

BEML will provide comprehensive warranty, technical assistance, site-based service support, operator training, spare parts, specialised tools and maintenance documentation.

With this order, BEML's international order bookings as on date stand at approximately USD 119 million.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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