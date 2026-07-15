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Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 8.84% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 35.51% to Rs 33.89 crore

Net profit of Benares Hotels rose 8.84% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.51% to Rs 33.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales33.8925.01 36 OPM %36.8540.10 -PBDT13.7011.71 17 PBT11.0710.20 9 NP8.257.58 9

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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