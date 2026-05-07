Benchmarks end flat amid sensex expiry volatility; Nifty settles below 24,350 mark

The headline equity benchmarks ended near the flatline with marginal losses on Thursday, weighed down by volatility related to the weekly Sensex derivatives expiry. However, the broader market outperformed, supported by optimism over a potential US-Iran peace agreement and easing geopolitical tensions. Brent crude prices slipped below the $100-per-barrel mark, while the rupee strengthened against the dollar, lending support to investor sentiment. Market participants also remained focused on ongoing Q4 earnings announcements for fresh directional cues.

The Nifty settled below the 24,350 mark at the close of trade. Among sectoral indices, consumer durables, IT and FMCG shares declined, while auto, realty and chemical stocks witnessed buying interest.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 114 points or 0.15% to 77,844.52. The Nifty 50 index shed 4.30 points or 0.02% to 24,326.65. The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 1.09% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index surged 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap 150 scaled a fresh intraday record high of 22,836.90 on the NSE. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,704 shares rose and 1,396 shares fell. A total of 203 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index dropped 0.85% to 37,058.20. The index jumped 0.87% in the past trading session.

Blue Star (down 3.26%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 2.38%), LG Electronics India (down 1.69%), PG Electroplast (down 1.67%), Titan Company (down 1.25%), Kajaria Ceramics (down 0.99%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 0.99%) and Voltas (down 0.99%) declined. On the other hand, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 2.48%), Amber Enterprises India (up 1.95%) and Havells India (up 1.15%) edged higher. Stocks in Spotlight: Larsen & Toubro added 0.27%. The company said that the Buildings & Factories (B&F) business vertical of the company has won multiple 'large' orders from a valued real-estate client. These orders are for real-estate projects across three Indian states.

Bajaj Auto advanced 2.80% after the company reported 34% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,746.13 crore on 31.76% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 16,005.85 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. CG Power and Industrial Solutions rallied 3.53% after the company reported a 32% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 362 crore on a 25.03% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,441.76 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. IIFL Capital Services jumped 5.64% after Fairfax India announced a Rs 2,000 crore investment in the company through a preferential allotment. Bharat Forge 6.17% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 233.45 crore in Q4 FY26, down 17.4% from Rs 282.62 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 17.53% YoY to Rs 4,528.04 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

MRF shed 0.30%. The tyre maker reported a strong financial performance for the fourth quarter ended March 2026 and announced a hefty final dividend for shareholders. The companys consolidated net profit surged 42.66% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 700.68 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Revenue from operations increased 13.70% YoY to Rs 8,044.22 crore during the quarter. Craftsman Automation surged 10.71% after its consolidated net profit jumped 74.38% to Rs 116.42 crore in Q4 FY26, as against Rs 66.76 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rallied 27.27% year on year to Rs 2,226.4 crore in Q4 FY26.

Brigade Enterprises declined 4.49% after the company reported a 41.05% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 145.49 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 246.82 crore reported in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations marginally declined 0.19% year-on-year to Rs 1,457.60 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Meesho advanced 1.27% after the companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 166.34 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 1,393.12 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 47.14% YoY to Rs 3,531.21 crore in Q4 FY26. TD Power Systems jumped 7.23% after the companys board will meet on Thursday, 14 May 2026 to consider sub-division/split of its existing equity shares having a face value of Rs 2 each, fully paid up.

Aptus Value Housing Finance advanced 2.15% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 26.05% to Rs 260.95 crore on 18.66% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 574.33 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. BMW Industries rallied 4.86% after the company reported a strong performance for the fourth quarter ended March 2026. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 88.19% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 33.16 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 17.62 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 33.32% YoY to Rs 209.50 crore during the quarter, supported by improved business performance.

Kansai Nerolac Paints gained 5.22% after its consolidated net profit jumped 3.51% to Rs 112.27 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 108.46 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 7.54% to Rs 1,953.71 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 1,816.65 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Apcotex Industries hit an upper circuit of 20% after the companys standalone net profit zoomed 107.40% to Rs 34.74 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 16.75 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 13.79% year on year to Rs 397.58 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

R Systems International rose 5.96% after the company reported a 69.5% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.41 crore, on a 29.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 574.77 crore in Q1 2026 over Q1 2025. Sula Vineyards rose 1% after the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 34% to Rs 8.60 crore on a 7.3% rise in revenue from operations (excluding net excise duty) to Rs 134.91 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. CarTrade Tech surged 6.53% after the company reported record quarterly and annual earnings, driven by strong growth across businesses. On a consolidated basis, profit after tax jumped 53.6% YoY and 15.2% QoQ to Rs 70.85 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 203.14 crore in Q4 FY26, up 19.8% YoY but down 3.1% QoQ.

Global Markets: European market traded lower on Thursday, reversing modest earlier gains, as investors assessed reports that the U.S. and Iran were working to restart negotiations to end their ongoing war. Asian markets ended sharply higher, led by Japanese equities, which reopened at record highs amid growing optimism over a potential U.S.-Iran peace deal that boosted sentiment across global risk assets. The broader regional advance came after President Donald Trump warned Iran would be bombed at a much higher level if it failed to agree to a peace deal. Trumps fresh threats came as reports suggested Washington and Tehran were nearing an agreement to end the war.

The president in a social media post reportedly said the U.S. military offensive known as Operation Epic Fury will be at an end if Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption. If that happened, the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports in the Gulf of Oman would allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran, Trump wrote. Overnight in the U.S., stocks rose following developments in the Middle East. The S&P 500 advanced 1.46% to 7,365.12, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.02% and ended at 25,838.94. Both indexes touched new highs and closed at records. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 612.34 points, or 1.24%, to close at 49,910.59.