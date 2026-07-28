Benchmarks end marginally lower; Nifty ends below 24,000 amid Fed jitters

The headline equity benchmarks ended marginally lower on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision and continued to assess the ongoing corporate earnings season. Trading was choppy due to the expiry of Nifty 50 derivatives contracts. The Nifty settled below the 24,000 mark. FMCG, chemical and PSU bank stocks declined, while IT, realty and consumer durables shares advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 69.86 points or 0.09% to 76,765.92. The Nifty 50 index lost 10.60 points or 0.04% to 23,985.35.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.01% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slipped 0.47%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,631 shares rose and 2,624 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged. In the commodities market, Brent crude for Sep 2026 settlement tumbled $2.34 or 2.65% to $86.02 a barrel. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.8800 compared with its close of 95.9900 during the previous trading session. Buzzing Index: The Nifty FMCG index fell 1.38% to 48,881.20. The index rallied 1.08% in the past two consecutive trading sessions. Varun Beverages (down 7.54%), Hindustan Unilever (down 7.12%), Tata Consumer Products (down 2.12%), Emami (down 1.58%) and Patanjali Foods (down 1.07%) were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dabur India (down 0.66%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 0.49%) and ITC (down 0.42%) declined.

On the other hand, Radico Khaitan (up 4.41%), Nestle India (up 3.06%) and Marico (up 2.84%) edged higher. Varun Beverages tumbled 7.54% after the beverage maker reported its financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The stock came under pressure as EBITDA margin contracted 76 basis points following the consolidation of the lower-margin Twizza business in South Africa. The company's consolidated net profit increased 15.1% year-on-year to Rs 1,525.36 crore in Q2 CY2026. Revenue from operations (net of excise/GST) rose 20.4% YoY to Rs 8,451.23 crore. Hindustan Unilever tumbled 7.12% after the FMCG major reported a 3.01% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,673 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 2,756 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 10.3% YoY to Rs 17,184 crore in Q1 FY27.

Stocks in Spotlight: Indoco Remedies dropped 7.77%. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 64.99 crore in Q1 FY27 as against a net loss of Rs 35.79 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 8.43% year on year to Rs 466.22 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from Rs 430.86 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Tata Chemicals fell 3.66% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 17 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with a net profit of Rs 525 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 14.41% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,255 crore during the quarter, driven by higher sales volumes that offset lower realizations.

Tejas Networks slipped 3.83% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 202.24 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 193.87 crore posted in Q1 FY26. However, the companys total revenue from operations jumped 99.10% to Rs 402.16 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 201.98 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Coforge surged 9.84% after the company reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. In US dollar terms, revenue stood at $592.2 million, up 33.3% YoY and 21.1% QoQ. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 63.4% YoY to Rs 518.60 crore, while it declined 15.3% sequentially. Gross revenue increased 49.2% YoY and 24.2% QoQ to Rs 5,527.70 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

Meanwhile, the company's board also gave in-principle approval to set up an entity in China to expand its operations, with further details to be shared later. The announcement came alongside the company's financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Tilaknagar Industries rose 0.08%. The company reported a 64.30% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.59 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 88.50 crore in Q1 FY26. However, revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) jumped 165.54% to Rs 1,046.03 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 393.92 crore in Q1 FY26. Godfrey Phillips India tanked 7.81% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 44.3% to Rs 198.39 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 356.31 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) declined 19.2% to Rs 1,191.85 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,474.25 crore in Q1 FY26.

Aurionpro Solutions fell 11.32% after the company reported 10.62% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.86 crore on a 6.31% rise in revenue to Rs 358.07 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26. Indus Towers declined 1.47%. The company reported a marginal increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY27, with profit after tax (PAT) rising to Rs 1,745.8 crore from Rs 1,736.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 4.64% year on year to Rs 8,431.1 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from Rs 8,057.6 crore a year earlier.

Om Infra rallied 3.24% after the company said it had emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a major infrastructure project floated by the Water Resources Department (WRD), Chhattisgarh. Global Markets: European markets advanced amid a flurry of corporate earnings updates, as falling oil prices and a tech-led sell-off in Asian markets failed to dampen investor sentiment. Asian markets ended lower on Tuesday, with South Koreas Kospi plunging over 10%, as uncertainty gripped investors ahead of mega earnings announcements from the likes of Amazon, Meta Platforms and Microsoft on the calendar. A Federal Reserve rate decision is due Wednesday. Investors expect that the central bank will remain on hold, but will seek greater clarity on the path forward for monetary policy. Fed funds futures were last pricing in a quarter point hike in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

On Tuesday, traders will monitor the release of a consumer confidence report. Quarterly results from Coca-Cola, UPS, Corning and Boeing are due before the bell. Focus would also remain on oil prices and the bond market. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield declined 0.56% to 4.615. Hostilities between the U.S. and Iran are on hold, as diplomats seek to give peace talks some space. Focus will also be on President Donald Trumps meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders will mainly discuss about Iran. Wall Street ended mixed on Monday, as investors awaited guidance from major technology companies in a busy week for quarterly earnings, while also worrying that stubbornly high oil prices could force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.