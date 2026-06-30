Benchmarks erase early losses; Nifty trades above 23,950 mark

The key equity benchmarks erased all their early losses and traded in positive territory in mid-morning trade as investors shifted their focus to the upcoming June-quarter earnings season. Volatility is expected to remain elevated during the session due to today's NSE monthly derivatives expiry.

The Nifty traded above the 23,950 mark. Metal shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 171.43 points or 0.22% to 76,899.80. The Nifty 50 index gained 40.95 points or 0.17% to 23,987.30.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.37% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 0.46%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,181 shares rose and 1,656 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2% to 13.34. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement lost 38 cents or 0.51% to $73.53 a barrel. Initial Public Offer (IPO): Aastha Spintex received bids for 1,39,90,900 shares as against 1,36,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on 30 June 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.03 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 June 2026 and it will close on 01 July 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 125 and 136 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 110 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index slipped 0.53% to 12,478.35. The index jumped 0.80% in the past trading session. National Aluminium Company (down 3.97%), Steel Authority of India (down 2.13%), Vedanta (down 1.86%), Hindustan Zinc (down 1.37%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.19%), Tata Steel (down 1.01%), NMDC (down 0.8%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 0.69%), Jindal Steel (down 0.46%) and Hindustan Copper (down 0.17%) declined. On the other hand, Jindal Stainless (up 1.59%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.08%) and Welspun Corp (up 0.34%) edged higher. Stocks in Spotlight: SIS slipped 3.09%. The company said that its board has approved a proposal to undertake a share buyback of up to Rs 120 crore, making it the companys fifth buyback since listing in August 2017.

Bandhan Bank rose 0.30%. The company has announced that its chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP), Rajeev Mantri, has tendered his resignation, citing the pursuit of another opportunity for career growth. Waaree Energies added 1.28% after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas Inc., has secured an order to supply 236.22 MW of solar modules. Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy gained 1.47% after the company, in a joint venture with Hassan Allam Construction has secured letter of award for the construction of solar power plant in Egypt. Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed on Tuesday amid higher oil prices after Iran and the U.S. made an agreement to halt recent hostilities in the Middle East.

Chinas manufacturing activity picked up faster in June, buoyed by strong demand for high-tech exports amid a global artificial intelligence boom. The official purchasing managers index edged up to 50.3 in June and returning to expansionary territory above the 50-point threshold. The index stood at 50 in May. The nonmanufacturing gauge, which tracks construction and services activity, rose to 50.2 from 50.1 in May, according to data released Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics. The Dow jumped 306.63 points, or 0.59%, to close at a fresh record above the 52,000 level for the first time ever on Monday. The blue-chip index was boosted by a nearly 5% gain in Alphabet during the Magnificent Seven giants first trading session as a Dow member.