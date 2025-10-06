Benchmarks log third day of gains; IT, private banks lead the charge

The headline equity indices ended with strong gains on Monday as investors tracked quarterly business updates from corporates. The Nifty settled above the 25,070 mark, led by buying in IT, healthcare, and private bank stocks. Sentiment remained upbeat after the Reserve Bank of India, in its policy review last week, raised its GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal to 6.8% from 6.5% and lowered its CPI inflation estimate to 2.6% from 3.1%.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 582.95 points or 0.72% to 81,790.12. The Nifty 50 index gained 183.40 points or 0.74% to 25,077.65. In three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty jumped 1.9%, respectively.

Infosys (up 1.98%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.95%) and HDFC Bank (up 0.93%) boosted the indices today. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.68% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.20%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,827 shares rose and 2,453 shares fell. A total of 173 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 1.31% to 10.19. Economy: The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index stood at 60.9 in September 2025 as against 62.9 in August, however, the latest figure showed a loss of growth momentum.

The HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index slipped from 63.2 in August to 61.0, indicating the weakest rate of expansion since June. India's private sector continued to experience robust growth, but there were softer increases in new orders, international sales, business activity and employment during September. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.05% to 6.517 from the previous close of 6.514. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.8275 compared with its close of 88.7900 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement gained 1.57% to Rs 119,957.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.74% to 98.13. The United States 10-year bond yield gained 1.04% to 4.163. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement jumped $1.11 or 1.72% to $65.64 a barrel. Global Markets: Most European indices rose as investors eyed renewed French political upheaval. Frances Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigned from his position just weeks after being appointed, creating a new political crisis in the country. Asian Market ended higher after the Japans ruling Liberal Democratic Party elected staunch conservative Sanae Takaichi as its new leader Saturday, positioning her to become the countrys first female prime minister. Markets in China and South Korea were closed for holidays.

Given the government's economic policy of a "high-pressure economy," Takaichi is likely to ask the Bank of Japan to maintain its accommodative monetary policy, media report said. They further said that she would be open to a 25-basis-point rate hike by the BOJ by January 2026. Last Friday in the U.S., the three major averages closed higher. The S&P 500 retreated from a record on Friday but held on to solid weekly gains despite a U.S. government shutdown dragging on for a third day, ticking up just 0.01% at 6,715.79. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.28% to settle at 22,780.51. The Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed, trading higher by 238.56 points, or 0.51%, to finish at 46,758.28. The Russell 2000 also popped 0.72% to close at 2,476.18.

New Listing: Shares of Pace Digitek ended at Rs 217.50, representing a discount of 0.68% compared with the issue price of Rs 219. The scrip was listed at Rs 226.85, exhibiting a premium of 3.58% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 231 and a low of Rs 206.90. On the BSE, over 34.12 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Stocks in Spotlight: Hospital stocks surged after the government reportedly announced a major update to healthcare rates under the Central Government Health Services (CGHS) scheme. According to the media reports, the new rates, covering nearly 2,000 medical procedures, will take effect from October 13 and mark the first major revision in over 15 years. Analysts estimate an average 5-30% rise in procedure rates, which could lift earnings for well-known hospitals.

Fortis Malar Hospitals (up 12.88%), Fortis Healthcare (up 7.53%), Max Healthcare Institute (up 6.52%), Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services (up 4.9%), Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (up 4.62%), Aster DM Healthcare (up 4.20%), Artemis Medicare Services (up 3.34%), Indraprastha Medical Corporation (up 2.93%), Global Health (up 2.82%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 2.66%), Narayana Hrudayalaya (up 2.04%) surged. HDFC Bank added 0.93%. The bank announced its financial performance for the quarter ended 30 September 2025, reporting steady growth in advances and deposits. The banks average advances under management (including inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted, and securitisation/assignment) stood at Rs 27,94,600 crore for the September 2025 quarter, up approximately 9% from Rs 25,63,900 crore in the same quarter last year. This also marks a 1.9% increase over Rs 27,42,300 crore recorded in the June 2025 quarter.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rose 1.20% after the small finance bank said that its total deposits climbed 14.8% year-on-year and 1.2% sequentially to Rs 39,101 crore, supported by a sharp 22.1% rise in CASA deposits to Rs 10,782 crore. Consequently, the CASA ratio improved to 27.6% from 25.9% a year ago, reflecting stronger retail traction. The credit-to-deposit ratio inched up to 88% in September 2025, compared with 87% in September 2024 and 86% in June 2025. Bank of Maharashtra gained 1.20% after the bank reported a 12.13% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total deposits to Rs 3,09,800 crore as of 30th September 2025, compared with Rs 2,76,289 crore as of 30th September 2024.

Bandhan Bank shed 0.42%. The bank has reported 7.2% rise in loans & advances to Rs 140,062 crore as on 30 September 2025 from Rs 130,649 crore as on 30 September 2024. Jubilant FoodWorks declined 0.62%. The companys consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 2,340.4 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a 19.7% year-on-year (YoY) jump. The firm added that Dominos India like-for-like (LFL) growth came in at 9.1%, while Dominos Turkey LFL growth (post-IAS-29) was positive 5.6%. Krystal Integrated Services (KISL) rallied 2.50% after the company has secured twin contracts worth approximately Rs 157 crore from the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi. The first contract, valued at Rs 83 crore, pertains to sanitation services across educational institutions under the Directorate. The second agreement, valued at approximately Rs 74 crore, relates to security manpower services under the Security Manpower Services 2.0 initiative.

Poonawalla Fincorp advanced 1.47% after the non-banking finance company reported a stellar rise in its assets under management (AUM) for the September 2025 quarter. The company said its AUM climbed 67.7% year-on-year and 15.4% sequentially, touching an all-time high of Rs 47,625 crore as of 30 September 2025. The firm also reported ample liquidity of Rs 6,200 crore, underscoring its strong balance sheet and prudent funding strategy. JTL Industries fell 1.90% after the company said that it has recorded sales volume of 81,593 MT in Q2 FY26, which is lower by 20.93% as compared with sales volume of 103,193 MT in Q2 FY25. The company saw an increase in export share from 6% in Q1 FY26 to 12% in Q2 FY26.

Force Motors slipped 2.75%. The company said that its domestic sales jumped 1.51% to 2,486 units in September 2025, as against 2,449 units sold in September 2024. The company sold a total of 2,610 units of small commercial vehicles (SCVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs), utility vehicles (UVs), and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in September 2025, registering a growth of 1.79% compared to 2,564 units sold in September 2024. AGI Infra added 0.37%. The company announced the launch of a new group housing residential project named "Prestige by AGI", which is situated at Village Pholriwal, Jalandhar, Punjab. The project will feature six residential towers, each comprising 29 floors, for a total of 713 units with all modern amenities. The units are primarily 3 BHK flats (701 units), along with 12, 2 BHK flats. Bookings for the project have commenced today, 06 October 2025.