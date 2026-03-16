At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 387.56 points or 0.52% to 74,176.36. The Nifty 50 index fell 90.20 points or 0.40% to 23,057.35.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index tumbled 1.36% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slumped 1.50%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,055 shares rose and 2,777 shares fell. A total of 229 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.61% to 22.05.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index fell 2.52% to 691.90. The index dropped 7.02% in the four consecutive trading sessions.
Sobha (down 4.18%), Phoenix Mills (down 2.69%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.67%), Anant Raj (down 2.4%), Lodha Developers (down 2.22%), SignatureGlobal India (down 2.01%), DLF (down 1.7%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.19%), Godrej Properties (down 0.37%) and Oberoi Realty (down 0.2%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Omnitech Engineering fell 1.99%. The companys consolidated net profit surged 172.79% to Rs 22.26 crore on an 81.57% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 134.40 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
Tejas Networks rose 3.69% after the company announced that it has received a purchase order to supply its 4G radio access network (RAN) solutions for a mobile network expansion project in South Asia.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 0.74%. The company said that its US arm, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., will launch Potassium Phosphates Injection USP in multiple strengths in the US market.
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