Benchmarks rally for 5th day; Nifty settles above 24,150 mark

The key domestic indices ended with moderate gains on Thursday, extending gains for fifth consecutive trading session, supported by easing crude oil prices and improving global sentiment. Investors confidence boosted after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran aimed at ending the conflict, easing geopolitical concerns. Market sentiment remained resilient despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged while signaling the possibility of a rate hike later this year. The Nifty closed above the 24,150 mark.

However, investors will keep a close watch on the annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries scheduled for Friday, 19 June 2026, while also monitoring monsoon progress, foreign institutional investor (FII) activity, and inflation trends for further market direction.

Realty, PSU Bank and Pharma shares advanced while IT and metal stocks declined. As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 254.36 points or 0.33% to 77,409.98. The Nifty 50 index rose 82.30 points or 0.34% to 24,168. In the five consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex jumped 4.85% and Nifty climbed 4.35%. The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.41% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.67%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE 2,425 shares rose and 1,811 shares fell. A total of 192 shares were unchanged.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.3650 compared with its close of 94.5000 during the previous trading session. In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement declined $1.68 or 2.11% to $77.87 a barrel. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.90% to 12.67. Monsoon update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread monsoon rainfall over Mumbai and adjoining parts of Maharashtra by the end of June, indicating a delayed onset of the southwest monsoon in the city, where it typically arrives around June 10-11.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT Index declined 1.19% to 28,466.45 as investors reacted to the US Federal Reserve's inflation outlook and growing expectations that interest rates could remain elevated for longer. The index increased 3.68% in the past three trading sessions. Infosys (down 2.62%), Persistent Systems (down 2.11%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.9%), Wipro (down 0.85%) and Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.81%) were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.45%), HCL Technologies (down 0.33%), Mphasis (down 0.28%) declined. Sentiment weakened after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, but signalled continued concerns over inflation. Policymakers indicated that borrowing costs could remain higher for longer as inflation stays above the central bank's 2% target.

The cautious outlook weighed on Indian IT stocks, which derive a significant share of their revenue from North America. Investors worried that elevated interest rates could dampen discretionary technology spending by enterprises, affecting demand for IT services. Stocks in Spotlight: HFCL hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company announced that it has secured a contract worth approximately Rs 2,666.09 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) for the BharatNet Phase-III project in the Uttar Pradesh (West) Telecom Circle. FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent of Nykaa, jumped 5.85% after the company outlined its FY30 growth strategy. At its Annual Investor Day 2026, Nykaa outlined plans to deliver 2-3 times revenue growth and 4-5 times EBITDA growth by FY30, supported by operating leverage, capital-efficient investments and margin expansion. The company is also targeting a return on capital employed (ROCE) of over 40%.

The beauty business, which exited FY26 with GMV of around Rs 15,000 crore, aims to grow GMV by 2-3 times by FY30. Nykaa Fashion, which reported FY26 GMV of Rs 4,954 crore, is targeting 3-3.5 times GMV growth by FY30 with potential high single-digit EBITDA margins and progressing towards 10%+ steady-state profitability. House of Nykaa, the company's portfolio of beauty brands, is aiming to surpass Rs 5,000 crore in net sales value by FY30. Superstore by Nykaa, the company's B2B distribution platform, plans to cross Rs 3,500 crore GMV by FY30. JBM Auto added 2.12% after the companys subsidiary JBM ECOLIFE Mobility, has successfully secured a Rs 750 crore long term strategic investment from Motilal Oswal Alternates, the alternative investment arm of Motilal Oswal Group. The investment will provide growth capital to accelerate JBM Ecolifes electric bus deployment and strengthen sustainable public transportation infrastructure across India.

Mobavenue AI Tech shed 0.79% after the company said that it has secured a new international order worth approximately Rs 10.02 crore through its wholly owned UK subsidiary, Mobavenue Global Holdings. The engagement will be executed through the company's AI-powered consumer growth and technology platforms to support the customer's digital growth objectives. Lupin rose 2.83% after launching Azilsartan Medoxomil Tablets, 40 mg and 80 mg, in the United States following approval of its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Lemon Tree Hotels added 3.32% after the company said that it has announced the opening of a new hotel in Sri Ganganagar, marking the hospitality chain's entry into the city and strengthening its footprint in Rajasthan.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries (KFIL) rallied 7.20% after it has secured an international export order valued at around $13.51 million from a buyer based in London, United Kingdom. Under the contract, the company will supply 30,000 metric tonnes (5%) of basic-grade pig iron on a Free on Board (FOB) basis. The order has been awarded by an international entity and is scheduled for execution with the final shipment to be completed by August 15, 2026. Global Market: The Dow Jones index futures were up 193 points, indicating a positive opening in the US stocks today. Most European market declined ahead of interest rate decisions from the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank, both scheduled later in the day.

Meanwhile, official data released on Thursday showed that the U.K.'s unemployment rate eased to 4.9% in the three months to April from 5.0% in the preceding period. Asian market ended mixed on Thursday as the US Federal Reserve indicated the possibility of a rate hike this year. Wednesday marked the first meeting of the Federal Reserve with Kevin Warsh at the helm of the U.S. central bank. At the conclusion of the meeting, the Fed kept the benchmark federal funds rate unchanged and anchored in a range of between 3.5% and 3.75%. Policymakers "dot plot revealed that several Fed officials now see interest rates increasing in 2026. The median estimate for the year-end interest rate now stands at 3.8%, up from 3.4% in prior projections from March, suggesting that at least one rate hike could be in the picture in 2026.

Complicating the forecast was Warshs decision to abstain from submitting a rate forecast. Overnight on Wall Street, stocks fell on Wednesday, while Treasury yields surged, as investors grew uncertain over the path of monetary policy after several Federal Reserve officials indicated there could be a rate hike this year to tamp down on inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 507.12 points, or 0.98%, after earlier hitting a fresh all-time intraday record the indexs third consecutive high. The 30-stock index closed at 51,492.55. The S&P 500 lost 1.21% and ended at 7,420.10. The Nasdaq Composite shed 1.34% and settled at 26,021.66.