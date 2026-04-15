The key domestic indices traded with substantial gains in early afternoon trade amid positive global cues. Sentiment improved on hopes of renewed peace talks between the United States and Iran after Donald Trump indicated that negotiations could resume in Pakistan over the next two days. The Nifty traded above the 24,000 level.

Consumer durables shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 1,238.16 points or 1.61% to 78,088.89. The Nifty 50 index jumped 368.30 points or 1.54% to 24,210.95.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 2.20% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 2.39%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,558 shares rose and 680 shares fell. A total of 158 shares were unchanged. In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement fell cents 0.09 or 0.09% to $94.70 a barrel. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 9.13% to 18.63. The Nifty 28 April 2026 futures were trading at 24,260, at a premium of 49.05 points as compared with the spot at 24,210.95. The Nifty option chain for the 28 April 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 42.7 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 48 lakh contracts was seen at the 23,000 strike price.

Economy: Indias wholesale price inflation (WPI) climbed sharply in March, rising to a 38-month high of 3.88% compared to 2.13% in February. This was largely driven by a broad-based increase in primary articles, manufactured products and fuel costs, government data showed on Wednesday. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index jumped 2.58% to 37,240.30. The index declined 0.44% in the past trading session. PG Electroplast (up 8.16%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 4.55%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 4.51%), Blue Star (up 3.88%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 3.84%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Whirlpool of India (up 3.7%), Voltas (up 3.48%), Amber Enterprises India (up 3.15%), Bata India (up 2.24%) and Titan Company (up 1.69%) advanced.