Benchmarks trade sideways; media shares advance for 2nd day

The domestic equity indices traded sideways in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,900 level. Media shares extended gains for two consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 55.16 points or 0.08% to 75,926.16. The Nifty 50 index fell 17.95 points or 0.08% to 23,889.20.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.01% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.67%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,109 shares rose and 1,853 shares fell. A total of 241 shares were unchanged.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement fell $1.01 or 1.08% to $92.70 a barrel.

IMD Forecast: The forecast by the India Meteorological Department that India may receive about 90% of the long-period average rainfall this monsoon suggests a slightly below-normal season, but not a severe shortfall. This level of rainfall is likely to have a moderate impact on the economy, particularly in agriculture, where rain-fed crop output could be affected in some regions. Any uneven distribution of rainfall may lead to localized stress on farm production, which in turn could push up prices of food items such as vegetables, pulses, and cereals. Rural demand may also see some moderation if farm incomes are impacted. However, since the deviation from normal is not very large, the overall effect on GDP growth is expected to remain limited, with the economy continuing to be supported by stable services and industrial activity.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index rose 0.81% to 1,428.60. The index added 3.88% in the two consecutive trading session. Network 18 Media & Investments (up 2.97%), PVR Inox (up 1.43%), Saregama India (up 1.1%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.61%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.55%), Tips Music (up 0.16%) added. On the other hand, Prime Focus (down 1.17%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.35%) and D B Corp (down 0.13%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: APAR Industries shed 0.10%. The company reported a 1.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 253.44 crore on a 26.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,602.81 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities slipped 1.76%. The company reported 3.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.4 crore on a 8.9% increase in revenue to Rs 485.9 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25. Lemon Tree Hotels shed 0.90%. The company reported an 8.09% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 91.49 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 84.64 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 10% year-on-year to Rs 416.40 crore during the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Global Markets: Asia markets traded higher on Friday as investors weighed fresh military activity involving Iran against signs that Washington and Tehran were moving closer to a temporary agreement to halt their three-month conflict.

Irans armed forces reportedly fired missiles at unspecified targets late Thursday, according to media reports. The latest military activity in southern Iran came just hours after the Pentagon said Tehran had fired a ballistic missile toward Kuwait and deployed attack drones in and around the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier on Thursday, a White House official confirmed a media report saying the U.S. and Iran had "mostly agreed" on the terms of a deal aimed at temporarily halting the three-month conflict. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at records on Thursday as tech resumed its leadership, and traders weighed a reported agreement between U.S. and Iranian negotiators to extend the ceasefire.