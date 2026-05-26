The domestic equity indices traded with sideways in mid-morning trade on Tuesday, even as crude oil prices slipping below the $100-per-barrel mark and encouraging developments in U.S.Iran talks. Investors remained focused on Q4 earnings, movements in crude oil and gold prices. The Nifty hovered above the 24,050 mark amid monthly derivatives contract expiry on the NSE.

Media shares climbed for second consecutive trading session.

At 11:25 AM IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 11.21 points or 0.01% to 76,477.75. The Nifty 50 index added 26.40 points or 0.10% to 24,060.25.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.38% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.76%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,438 shares rose and 1,433 shares fell. A total of 212 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 6.70% to 15.58. In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement tanked $5.11 or 4.94% to $98.43 a barrel. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index climbed 0.55% to 1,386.05. The index jumped 0.84% in two trading sessions. Tips Music (up 1.73%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 1.12%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 1.05%), Saregama India (up 1.04%) and D B Corp (up 0.85%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were PVR Inox (up 0.7%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.51%), Nazara Technologies (up 0.29%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight: Pine Labs declined 1.74%. The company reported consolidated net profit to Rs 59.36 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 28.91 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 17.02% YoY to Rs 700.51 crore in Q4 FY26. Suzlon Energy added 2.23%. The companys consolidated net profit declined 5.64% to Rs 1,114.35 crore on a 44.91% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,468.06 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Aditya Birla Fashion Retail (ABFRL) declined 1.97%. The company net loss widened to Rs 148 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 16.87 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 15.74% YoY to Rs 1990.13 crore in Q4 FY26.

Global Market: Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday even as investor sentiment remained supported by hopes for a breakthrough in the U.S.-Iran peace talks. President Donald Trump said Monday negotiations with Iran were proceeding nicely, though he warned that the U.S. could resume attacks if the talks failed. In a sign of how tenuous the negotiations were, the U.S. Central Command said that it conducted self-defense strikes targeting Iranian missile launch sites and boats attempting to lay mines in the south of the Islamic Republic. Markets in U.S. were closed on Monday on account of holiday for Memorial Day. Last week, stocks rose on Friday as Treasury yields eased, resulting in a winning week for Wall Street despite heightened volatility.