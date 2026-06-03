Benchmarks trade with significant losses; media shares skid

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with major losses in mid-afternoon trade pressured by a sharp rise in crude oil prices and growing geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East. Investor sentiment remained subdued amid concerns over the status of ceasefire negotiations between the United States and Iran, which have fueled volatility in global energy markets and pushed crude oil prices higher.

The Nifty traded below 23,450 mark. Media shares declined after advancing in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 293.37 points or 0.39% to 74,356.47. The Nifty 50 index fell 56.86 points or 0.24% to 23,426.50.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.51% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.08%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,648 shares rose and 2,466 shares fell. A total of 194 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 7.03% to 16.44. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index dropped 1.20% to 1,412.05. The index added 1.48% in the past two consecutive trading sessions. Network 18 Media & Investments (down 2.87%), Saregama India (down 1.73%), Tips Music (down 1.72%), Nazara Technologies (down 1.71%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.22%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.01%), Sun TV Network (down 0.86%), PVR Inox (down 0.86%) and Prime Focus (down 0.67%) declined.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.37% to 7.043 compared with previous session close of 7.017. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.7900 compared with its close of 95.3650 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement lost 0.61% to Rs 154,600. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.19% to 99.36. The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.63% to 4.485. In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement jumped $2.28 or 2.38% to $98.28 a barrel.