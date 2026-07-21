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Bengal Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Bengal Steel Industries declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.150.15 0 OPM %33.3346.67 -PBDT0.050.07 -29 PBT0.050.06 -17 NP0.040.05 -20

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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