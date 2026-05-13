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Bengal Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Bengal Steel Industries rose 133.33% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.89% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.150.15 0 0.600.57 5 OPM %40.0053.33 -50.0029.82 - PBDT0.170.08 113 0.410.22 86 PBT0.170.08 113 0.410.21 95 NP0.140.06 133 0.340.18 89

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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