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Berger Paints India consolidated net profit rises 27.75% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 6.07% to Rs 2868.03 crore

Net profit of Berger Paints India rose 27.75% to Rs 334.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 262.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.07% to Rs 2868.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2704.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.53% to Rs 1126.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1180.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.91% to Rs 11880.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11544.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2868.032704.03 6 11880.2511544.71 3 OPM %16.7915.82 -15.4316.08 - PBDT502.70439.12 14 1933.481922.66 1 PBT401.66349.93 15 1541.391568.47 -2 NP334.77262.05 28 1126.871180.40 -5

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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