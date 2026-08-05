Berger Paints India consolidated net profit rises 28.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.97% to Rs 3583.75 croreNet profit of Berger Paints India rose 28.51% to Rs 404.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 314.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.97% to Rs 3583.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3200.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3583.753200.76 12 OPM %16.9516.51 -PBDT645.65553.56 17 PBT542.59459.58 18 NP404.34314.63 29
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