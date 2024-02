Berger Paints India consolidated net profit rises 49.12% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 6.99% to Rs 2881.83 crore

Net profit of Berger Paints India rose 49.12% to Rs 299.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 200.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 6.99% to Rs 2881.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2693.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.2881.832693.5916.6612.98480.76333.47397.85269.12299.65200.94

