Berger Paints India Ltd Surges 4.32%, BSE Consumer Durables index Gains 2.95%

Berger Paints India Ltd has lost 7.08% over last one month compared to 9.49% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 10.39% drop in the SENSEX

Berger Paints India Ltd gained 4.32% today to trade at Rs 422.75. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 2.95% to quote at 53598.98. The index is down 9.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, PG Electroplast Ltd increased 4.12% and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd added 4% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 3.49 % over last one year compared to the 4.84% fall in benchmark SENSEX.