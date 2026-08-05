Berger Paints jumps after Q1 PAT rises 29% YoY to Rs 404 crore

Berger Paints India rose 2.18% to Rs 545.45 after the company reported a 28.51% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 404.34 crore on an 11.96% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,583.75 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 28.34% year on year to Rs 542.59 crore in Q1 FY27.

Total expenses increased 11.18% YoY to Rs 3,091.83 crore in Q1 FY27. Cost of materials consumed rose 28.54% YoY to Rs 1,916.95 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased 12.75% YoY to Rs 245.08 crore. Finance costs declined 13.95% YoY to Rs 12.46 crore.

EBITDA (excluding other income) rose 15% year on year to Rs 607.4 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 528.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Commenting on the performance, Abhijit Roy, managing director & CEO of Berger Paints India, said the demand recovery seen in the previous quarter continued into the first quarter of FY27, enabling the company to deliver 12.7% standalone value growth. He said the growth was driven by strong performance in both the automotive and decorative segments despite supply disruptions and raw material inflation arising from geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Roy added that higher crude-based raw material prices moderated gross margins, but prudent cost control and operational efficiencies helped the company deliver an operating profit margin slightly above its guidance range and strong profitability. He said the company's focus segments, including waterproofing, construction chemicals and wood coatings, continued to witness healthy growth, supported by new product launches and network expansion.