Berger Paints jumps after Q4 PAT rises 28% YoY to Rs 335 crore

Berger Paints India surged 6.25% to Rs 518.30 after the company reported a 27.75% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 334.77 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 262.05 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 6.06% YoY to Rs 2,868.03 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total expenses rose 4.11% YoY to Rs 2,499 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed declined 7.70% YoY to Rs 1,500.51 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased 10.35% YoY to Rs 222.39 crore. Finance costs fell 23.17% YoY to Rs 11.60 crore.

Profit before exceptional items and tax climbed 14.78% YoY to Rs 401.66 crore in Q4 FY '26. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 36.83 crore during the period.

EBITDA (excluding other income) rose 12.6% to Rs 481.7 crore in the March 2026 quarter from Rs 427.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Abhijit Roy, managing director & CEO of Berger Paints India, The progressive demand improvement seen in the previous quarter continued into the 4th quarter, which enabled the achievement of a healthy volume growth of 11.8% for the quarter. This growth was supported by a qualitative improvement in mix and softening of raw material prices, resulting in a 10-quarter high gross margin and operating profit margin. We continued to register healthy and robust growth in our key focus segments of waterproofing, construction chemicals and wood coatings. The positive market response to our new launch "Kolor Plus" in the premium emulsion segment is very heartening. Our efforts in network expansion and improving growth in low-market-share urban markets continue to show a positive uptick month on month, leading us to being hopeful of improved results going forward.

The automotive segment performed strongly following the increased demand post-CST cuts and lower financing costs. This was closely followed by the general industrial segment, which also saw good growth. Protective and Powder Coatings registered improvements month on month, indicating a recovery in growth levels towards the end of the quarter. Our Nepal operations' performance remained impacted by the unstable political scenario & elections there, which is expected to now improve with the changed scenario. STP Limited's topline remained impacted, resulting in muted operating profitability due to scale. The gradual improvement in domestic demand indicators across segments and markets and the sequential monthly uptick in demand are all positive indicators, and results in the months ahead are expected to reflect these movements. The calibrated price increases of over 11% initiated in a staggered manner from end March '26 are expected to support the gross margin amid rising raw material costs.

Forex volatility and geopolitical uncertainty continue to pose near-term margin risks on both supply disruptions and raw material inflation. At Berger Paints our efforts will remain focused on network expansion, product & service innovation and brand building aimed at improving value for our investors and stakeholders." Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the companys 102nd annual general meeting. The board also approved the reappointment of Abhijit Roy as managing director and CEO for a further term of four years from 1 July 2027 to 30 June 2031.