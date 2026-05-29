Beryl Drugs standalone net profit rises 273.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.22% to Rs 5.13 crore

Net profit of Beryl Drugs rose 273.33% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.22% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.59% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.02% to Rs 18.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.