Beryl Securities standalone net profit rises 153.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 120.99% to Rs 1.79 croreNet profit of Beryl Securities rose 153.33% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 120.99% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.790.81 121 OPM %54.7543.21 -PBDT0.580.23 152 PBT0.550.21 162 NP0.380.15 153
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