Best Agrolife consolidated net profit rises 104.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.92% to Rs 396.20 croreNet profit of Best Agrolife rose 104.07% to Rs 40.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.92% to Rs 396.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 381.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales396.20381.24 4 OPM %19.6212.02 -PBDT64.4936.16 78 PBT54.7125.68 113 NP40.6519.92 104
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