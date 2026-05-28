Best Agrolife reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 43.25% to Rs 155.69 crore

Net Loss of Best Agrolife reported to Rs 37.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 21.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 43.25% to Rs 155.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 274.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.31% to Rs 8.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.74% to Rs 1256.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1814.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.