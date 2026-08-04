Best Agrolife soars after Q1 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 41 cr

Best Agrolife zoomed 13.61% to Rs 21.20 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 104.07% to Rs 40.65 crore on 3.92% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 396.2 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 113.05% YoY to Rs 54.71 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 25.68 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 78 crore in Q1 FY27, registering the growth of 70% compared with Rs 46 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin expanded to 20% in Q1 FY27 as against 12% in Q1 FY26.

Vimal Kumar, managing director, Best Agrolife, said, The first quarter of FY27 reflects the strength of our business model and the progress we have made in building a differentiated product portfolio. Despite a delayed onset of the monsoon and uneven rainfall across several parts of lndia, which affected Kharif sowing and delayed crop protection purchases, we delivered revenue growth along with a improvement in profitability.

During the quarter, our key products including Bestman, Fetagen, warden Extra and Ronfen continued to gain market acceptance. Our recently launched patented products Fluzam and Cubax Power Extra are also witnessing increasing adoption across markets. However, irregular rainfall patterns and delayed sowing affected demand for seed treatment products, while lower spray applications in vegetables, early sown groundnut, chilli and cotton impacted crop protection demand in certain regions. With monsoon activity improving and agricultural operations expected to gain momentum during the peak Kharif season, we remain confident about the demand outlook. The improvement in gross margin and EBITDA margin reflects our focus on product mix, operational efficiency, price increase and cost management. Our differentiated portfolio continues to gain acceptance among farmers, supported by field-level engagement and product demonstrations.