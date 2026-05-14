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Beta Drugs consolidated net profit rises 0.22% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 0.21% to Rs 93.96 crore

Net profit of Beta Drugs rose 0.22% to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.21% to Rs 93.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.22% to Rs 41.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.20% to Rs 384.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 362.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales93.9693.76 0 384.83362.36 6 OPM %18.8218.50 -19.6720.59 - PBDT16.6318.02 -8 71.5574.05 -3 PBT11.8314.45 -18 54.3961.54 -12 NP9.059.03 0 41.4842.42 -2

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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