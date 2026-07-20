Beta Drugs consolidated net profit rises 35.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.29% to Rs 125.55 crore

Net profit of Beta Drugs rose 35.04% to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.29% to Rs 125.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 100.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.125.55100.2121.8019.6626.3919.3722.0415.6515.8011.70

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