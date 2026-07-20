Beta Drugs standalone net profit rises 40.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.82% to Rs 55.83 crore

Net profit of Beta Drugs rose 40.19% to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 15.82% to Rs 55.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.55.8366.3218.1811.3210.427.697.935.655.934.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News