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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Betex India standalone net profit rises 2800.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Betex India standalone net profit rises 2800.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:36 PM IST
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Sales rise 8.04% to Rs 22.84 crore

Net profit of Betex India rose 2800.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.04% to Rs 22.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.8421.14 8 OPM %0.61-0.09 -PBDT0.880.35 151 PBT0.630.06 950 NP0.290.01 2800

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:36 PM IST

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