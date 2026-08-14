Betex India standalone net profit rises 2800.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.04% to Rs 22.84 crore

Net profit of Betex India rose 2800.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.04% to Rs 22.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.22.8421.140.61-0.090.880.350.630.060.290.01

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